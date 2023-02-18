Bamu employees firm on indefinite agitation

Aurangabad: The employees of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) are firmed on their decision to stage an indefinite strike from February 20.

State level Vice-president of universities and colleges teachers unions Dr Kailas Pathrikar said that the Government did not solve employees' problems for the past many years. He said that they had agitated and demonstrated many times for their demands, but, nothing was done so far.

“This made us decide on the indefinite strike from February 20.Some of the demands included restoring old pension scheme, assured career progression scheme and release of arrears of Seventh Pay Commission recommendations implementation,” he added.