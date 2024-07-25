Bamu extends PET registration date

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Ph D Department of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University extended the registration date for the Ph D Entrance Test (PET)-2024 up to July 31.

It may be noted that the online application process for PET started on July 1. The last date of registration was July 20. Following the demand from students, the date was extended up to July 31.

The last PET was held in 2021. After a three-year gap, the university decided to conduct PET in the current year. As per the university data, the seats for admissions are only available in 23 subjects out of 55 courses.

The registration fee is Rs 1000 for the general group while for reserved category youth, it is Rs 500. The PET score will be valid for the one-year only. This means that the students should get a research guide within one year, otherwise, they will have to appear for another PET for the Ph D admissions.

Box

-The test will be held in offline mode

--The examination duration will be of two hours

--There will be a total 100 marks for the test

--The questions of PET will be based on Research Methodology (50 per cent) and subject-specific (50 per cent)

--The minimum passing marks will be 50 per cent for general (45 per cent for reserved) categories