Bamu gearing up for UG exams; 15 centres changed

Aurangabad:

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) is gearing up for the winter session examinations of various undergraduate courses beginning on November 22.

More than 3.12 lakh students of all semesters (excluding the first semester) of B A, B Sc and B Com will appear for their examinations at 240 centres in Aurangabad, Jalna, Beed and Osmanabad districts which fall within the jurisdiction of the university.

15 centres changed

Bamu’s Board of Examination and Evaluation has changed 15 examination centres in the four districts. The number of district-wise changed centres is as follows; Aurangabad (four), Jalna (six), Beed (three) and Osmanabad (two). The university appealed to students to take notice of the change in the centres.

Mock drill of question paper downloading being done

The Board of Examination and Evaluation has started conducting mock drill of online question paper distribution to avoid any error in question paper distribution during the examination period. The demonstration of the question paper will be done between November 16 and 18.

1st-year exams next month

The examinations for first-semester students of all the traditional courses and first-final semesters students of all UG professional, postgraduate (PG) courses would be held next month. University officers said that preparations for these examinations are nearing completion. The centres were allotted as per the alphabetical order of the names of students of a particular course, while their hall tickets are being issued.