BAMU, ICSI organise session on union budget

Aurangabad, Feb 11: The Aurangabad Chapter of the WIRC of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) in association with Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University Aurangabad held a panel discussion on Budget 2022 for students, recently.

Professor, department of Economics, BAMU Dr Dhanashri Mahajan, chairperson, ICSI Aurangabad

CS Samruddhi Lunawat and vice chairperson CS Komal Mutha presented their views.

Director, management science Dr Farooq Khan, training and employment officer Dr Girish Kale, CS and MBA course students were present in large numbers.

The program was moderated by Dr Sonali Kshirsagar and secretary ICSI CS Aniket Kulkarni. Dr Nirmal Jadhav was the coordinator. Moderator Irfan Qureshi proposed a vote of thanks.