Bamu imposes fine on 273 colleges

Aurangabad: The administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU) has imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 for each of 273 colleges for their failure to participate in

Central Youth Festival (CYF).

It may be noted that the university holds a youth festival to prove a platform for students to showcase their talent and creativity.

Vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole had warned the colleges that a fine of Rs 10,000 would be imposed along with denying five points to each college for the academic audit. The festival was held in the third week of October.

There are 483 undergraduate and postgraduate affiliated colleges in Bamu for the current academic year 2022-23. Of them, 184 colleges from Aurangabad, Jalna, Beed and Osmanabad participated in the CYF while 63 registered but did not participate.

A meeting of the Students Development Board was held recently. In the meeting, it was decided to levy a fine of Rs 10,000 for each college for not participating in the festival. There are 273 colleges that neither registered nor participated in the festival. Bamu will issue a notice to each of them. According to sources, the notices were prepared and the process of dispatching them would commence in the next few days.