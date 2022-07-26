Bamu issues orders of placing 6 colleges in ‘no admission’ category; names of 5 more institutes to be announced soon

Aurangabad, July 26:

The administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University on Tuesday officially announced the names of six colleges which were placed in the ‘no admission’ category.

It may be noted that vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole visited Kohinoor College of Khuldabad in the first week of the current month and found a lack of infrastructure, facilities and approved staff. He issued orders to put Kohinoor College on 'no admission' institutes’ list around a week ago.

VC Dr Pramod Yeole directed the officers to carry out a probe of 10 more colleges in the second phase. Five teams were set up and each team was allotted two institutes for the inspection. The probe of five colleges was completed. On the basis of the enquiry team’s report, the administration decided a few days to bar five colleges from admitting students for undergraduate and postgraduate courses for the academic year 2022-23. Also, a fine of Rs 2 to Rs 5 lakh was imposed on them. However, the university had not announced the names of the colleges officially. Finally, Bamu today released the list of colleges' names which were placed in the ‘no admission’ category list.

Which colleges faces action?

In Bamu's orders issued today, it was stated that the action against the colleges,

was taken on the basis of the probe committee report. The names of institutes which were directed not to admit the students for UG and PG courses for the academic year 2022-23, are as follows.

--Nirmal Krida Samaj Prabodhan Trust’s College of Arts, Commerce and Science at Badnapur in Jalna

--Shri Rokda Hanuman Pratisthan and Bauuddeshiya Sanstha’s late Adv Shrinivasraoji Dagaduji Deshmukh Computer and Management Science College-Bhokardan (Jalna)

--Urdu Education Society’s Chishtiya College of Khuldabad

-- Rajkunwar Bahuuddeshiya Sevabhavi Sanstha’s Rajkunwar College (Dhavda, Bhokardan, Jalna)

-- Rajkunwar Bahuuddeshiya Sevabhavi Sanstha’s Rajkunwar College (Fardapur, Dhanvat, Soyegaon)

5 more to be put in ‘no admission’ category

The probe of the remaining five colleges is being done at a fast pace.

According to sources, the university will issue orders of putting the colleges in the ‘no admission’ category in the next few days. With this, the number of colleges facing action will go up to 11.

12 more institutes under scanner

The sources further said that the enquiry of 12 more colleges is beginning on July 27 and most of them will face action of closure. This will help to improve the quality of education