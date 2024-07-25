Bamu launches 8 new courses; 37 new branches, streams & divisions granted for colleges

By Mehboob Inamdar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The administration of Dr Babashaeb Ambedkar Marathwada University launched some new courses considering the demand of industries and society from the academic year 2024-25. The university offers more than 55 postgraduate courses on the city campus and Dharashiv sub-campus. The courses have 2500 intakes. Also, they have more than 50 undergraduate, diploma and certificate courses.

Talking to this newspaper, pro-vice chancellor Dr Walmik Sarwade said moving with the pace of time and a need of industries and society, the university launched several new courses from the current academic year.

“There is a need to reduce the gap between education and industrial sectors. MBA-Executive and B Voc courses were started from the current academic year in collaboration with industries,” he said.

He said the courses would help students to learn new skills and become employable and enterprising. There are two master's courses, two undergraduate degree and four diploma courses.

New courses of 2024-25

--Master of Business Administration (MBA)-Executive with industrial collaboration

--BCA-MCA Integrated

--B Voc-Industrial Automation

--B Voc-Automobile

--Diploma in GST

--Diploma in Ambedkari Jalsa and Dalit Literature

--Diploma in Industrial Health

--Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technician

Good response to B Voc courses

There is a growing demand for skilled workers in these industries. With the objective to meet the demand, two specialised courses- B Voc in Industrial Automation and B.Voc in Automobile (Industry Embedded) launched. The first batch of the courses drew good response from the students. The students will get hands-on training in industry.

Bamu’s Entrepreneurship and Skill Development Centre (ESDC) signed a MoU with Escalting Abilities LLP (Bengaluru) and the Regional Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (RIOSH) and launched two new courses- Diploma in Industrial Health and Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technician.

Courses commenced in 2021-23

--Bamu launched four new courses in the year 2021-22. The names of the new courses are MSc in Forensic Science, M Sc in Artificial Intelligence, M Sc in Hotel Management and Catering and Diploma in Taxation Law.

--Four new courses launched in Chemical Technology from the academic year 2022-23. Of them, two courses are PG while the remaining are PG diplomas. The names of the courses are M Sc Food Technology, M Sc Drug and Intermediate Technology, Postgraduate Diploma in Cosmetic Technology and Postgraduate Diploma in Food Safety and Quality.

Govt approves 37 new, courses, streams, divisions & colleges

The State Government approved 37 new courses, streams, branches and colleges of higher education in the four districts within the jurisdiction of the university from the current academic year.