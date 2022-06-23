BAMU NSS team leaves for Govt’s Pandharpur Dindi’

Aurangabad, June 23:

The State Government launched Pune-Pandharpur Dindi from Savitribai Phule Pune University on Wednesday to create awareness about cleanliness and Covid measures as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. The Dindi will reach Pandharpur on July 10.

A team of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University comprising five National Service Scheme volunteers and a team manager left for participating in the Dindi.

The names of the NSS volunteers are Mehboob Syed, Kailas Bodkhe, Dnyaneshwar Mhaske (Government College of Arts and Science), Shubham Dandge and Vikas Waghmare (Shivchattrapati College). Dr Parmeshwar Puri is a team manager.

Vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole, NSS director Dr Anand Deshmukh and others congratulated the students.