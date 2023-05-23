Bamu plans to collect exam & admission forms together

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University is mulling over accepting examination and admissions forms from students together to avoid last-minute student inconvenience.

It may be noted that there are 458 undergraduate and postgraduate colleges in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Beed and Dharashiv, affiliated to the university for the current academic year.

The UG and PG colleges have more than 4.25 lakh students who appear for the examinations twice in an academic year because of the semester system.

Currently, the students are asked to submit the examination forms via colleges 30 to 45 days before the examinations. In some cases, one or two days before the examinations with late fees.

Many colleges collect examination fees from students and utilise it for other purposes.

The delayed fee payments affect the generation of hall tickets. Hundreds of students did not get hall tickets even one day before the examinations. The reason was that the colleges did not deposit fees on time.

According to university officers, this puts an additional burden on the administration of the university which hesitates to take action against the colleges for students' convenience which maligns Bamu’s image. Considering this, the university administration is planning to accept the examination forms at the time of admission to avoid students' inconvenience at the last minute.