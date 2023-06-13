Bamu recommends NIT director Dr Sudhakar Yedla for VC Search Committee

Chhatpati Sambhajinagar:

The name Dr Sudhakar Yedla, the director of the National Institute of Technology (NIT)-Srinagar was recommended for the Search Committee for the new vice chancellor of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) on Tuesday.

It may be noted that the tenure of the current VC Dr Pramod Yeole ends on December 31, 2023.

The process of VC appointment begins six months before the end of sitting VC. The officer of the Governor and chancellor of the universities sent a letter to the university recently asking to nominate a member for the panel.

A joint meeting of Management and Academic Councils was held on Tuesday. VC Dr Pramod Yeole chaired the meeting. The members resolved to nominate the director of the national institute to the committee.

MC member Dr Ankushrao Kadam entrusted the VC to nominate the member. He was supported by other MC members like Dr Gajanan Sanap, Dr Rajesh Karpe and Dr Venkatesh Lamb.

VC Dr Yeole recommended the name of Dr Yedla for the Search Committee to be formed for the selection of a new VC of the university. All the members approved it unanimously.

Box

brief profile of Dr Yedla

Dr Yedla has been in the field of teaching and research for the past three decades.

He has worked as a VC of Dravidian University (Andhra Pradesh) and as a professor at NIT (Warangal).

He is a Visiting Scholar (Tenure rack) at, the New Jersey Institute of Technology, Newark, USA and a Policy Researcher at the Institute for Global Environmental Strategies, Hayama, Japan.

He is an IITian and one of the youngest to become a full-time Professor in NITs and Vice-Chancellor of a State University and studied, worked and taught in seven countries including the USA and Japan. He is a consultant for several UN bodies and international Development Agencies.