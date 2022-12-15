Bamu selected for UNICEF-Govt’s water conservation initiative

Aurangabad: The State Government and UNICEF will jointly implement an initiative for the conservation of natural resources and water.

In the first phase, a total of five universities including Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University were selected for the project.

The Government issued orders about the project today. The university was asked to appoint a nodal officer for the proper implementation of the project.

Vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole said that it is a proud moment that Bamu was selected for the water conservation and saving campaign.

“ National Service Scheme (NSS) volunteers and programmes of three districts from which jurisdiction of the university will create awareness about the initiative which is need of the hour,” he said.

Box

40 K NSS volunteers in Bamu

NSS director of Bamu Dr Anand Deshmukh said that gradually the project would be implemented in all colleges units NSS in four districts. “A total of 215 colleges have NSS units with 4,0400 volunteers in Aurangabad, Jalna, Beed and Osmananad districts,” he said.

Box

Dr Vanje appointed nodal officer

Dr Prashantkumar Vanje, the liaison officer of NSS State Cell and a teaching faculty from Bamu was appointed nodal officer for the project. VC Dr Pramod Yeole will be a member of the coordination committee.