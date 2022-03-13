Bamu starts distribution of degrees to colleges

Aurangabad, March 13:

The administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University started distributing degrees to the colleges at the designated district level within its jurisdiction.

The colleges from the four districts can collect the degrees of their students who passed the examinations

in October/November 2019 and March/April 2020 sessions.

The name of the district-level designated centres are as follows; Aurangabad (Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj Bhavan, Bamu campus), Jalna (JES College), Beed-Balbhim College and Osmanabad-Bamu sub-Centre.

The colleges were asked to verify the final marks of each candidate before issuing the degree. They need to maintain their records. The institutes will have to return the degree if any error is found in the degree certificate or mark sheet. The convocation programme is organised in each college on receiving the degree.