Bamu stops construction of new gate

Aurangabad: The administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University started the beautification and construction of a new gate.

It may be noted that the main entrance gate of Bamu has historical references. Followers of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar have an emotional attachment to the main gate. Considering its importance, the university started the conservation and beautification work of the main gate.

A boundary wall and road from two sides of the main gate were being constructed at the cost of Rs 2 crore on the line of the India Gate of Delhi.

The construction and beautification work was expected to be completed by the name extension day celebration in 2023. Currently, the gate was closed to traffic and people can make entry and exit from the two sides of the main gate.

The new gate in and out is being developed to keep an eye on visitors on the campus. The fountains were proposed for both sides of the Gate. The construction of tower no-III of the gate in and out was nearing completion.

Some Ambedkarite organisations have opposed the new gate while other organisations have supported it. With the rising opposition last week, the administration stopped the construction work.

Project initiated for gate's conservation & beautification

Vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole said that the administration initiated the project for the conservation and beautification of the main entry gate. “There is opposition to new ‘gate in and out.’ One group of followers supported the work at the beginning. Now, the work was halted due to rising opposition. A letter will be sent to the public works department. The newly constructed structure will be removed after the consultation with the architect,” he added.