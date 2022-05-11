Bamu submits proposal for dual degree programmes

Aurangabad, May 11:

The administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University has submitted a proposal to the All Indian Council for Technical Education (AICTE) to start a dual degree programme.

Students will be able to pursue two-degree courses simultaneously online upon getting permission for a dual degree proposal.

Vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole said that the application was submitted to AICTE and later, permission from University Grants Commission would also be taken.

He said that the university prepared online syllabus modules were prepared. “We have sought intake of 10,000 seats for the admissions. As soon as we get AICTE permission, will approach UGC for approval. The MBA and MCA dual-degree programmes will be launched from the new academic year,” he said.

The Computer Science Department of the university will launch a new ‘certificate course in Cyber Security in the coming academic year. The new courses like ‘Artificial Intelligence, Medical Tourism’ received a good response last year.