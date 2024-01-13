Bamu team leaves for NSS National-level Youth Festival

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagars: The team of volunteers of the National Service Scheme (NSS) of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University has left for the national level 27th youth festival to be held in Nashik.

The team comprises nine volunteers and one manager who were selected from the four districts of the university. The youth festival will have different competitions including group dance, singing, and photography. Vice-chancellor Dr Suresh Gosavi wished the team the best of luck.

The names of the team members are Priyanka Rajarwal, Bharti Tupe (College of Arts, Science, Chincholi Limbaji, Kannad), Vaishnavi Harmore and Pranav Jadhav (Shivaji College of Arts, Commerce and Science, Kannad), Sakshi Bagul (MP Law College, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar), Priya Zoje and Aran Mate (PG Unit, Bamu), Pavan Mane (Government College of Arts and Science, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar), Nazim Patel (Rajarshi Shahu College, Pathri-Phulmbri), and team manager Dr Parameshwar Puri (Government College of Arts and Science).