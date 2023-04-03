Bamu team visits Kolwadi exam centre

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A three-member committee set up by the administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) visited the tainted examination centre at late Govindrao Patil Jivrakh Senior College at Kolwadi in Kannad tehsil on Monday.

It may be noted that various undergraduate course examinations including B A, B Com and B Sc, last month. One of the centres of UG was allotted to Govindrao Patil Jivrakh College at Kolwadi. When a flying squad visited the centre on Friday, it was found that the college shifted the centre to another place without permission. The students who were seen taking the examinations at Radha Govind Shikshan Prasar Mandal’s school in Aurala village instead of the allotted centre at late Govindrao Patil Jivrakh Senior College. The flying squad found the distance between the college and the centre was 20 km. Taking serious note of the incident, the university administration on Sunday cancelled the examination centre. The students were asked to take their further papers at Shivaji College of Arts, Science and Commerce in Kannad.

Box

No teachers, or facilities at centre

Bamu set up an enquiry committee into changing the examination centre by Govindrao Patil Jeevrakh Patil Senior College without permission. According to sources from Bamu, the panel visited the college concerned on Monday and found only one clerk. The sources said that the college had no teachers nor any required facility, nor even a bench for sitting for the examinees.

“The committee will submit the report by April 6. The administration will take stern action against the college on the basis of the report,” the sources added.

The panel comprises the dean of Science and Technology faculty Dr Bhalchandra Waykar, the dean of Humanities and Social Sciences Dr Prashant Amrutkar and Dr Deepak Pachpatte.