Bamu to inspect 100 more colleges

Aurangabad: The administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) decided to conduct an academic audit (AA) of 100 more colleges from within its jurisdiction.

It may be noted that there are 483 affiliated undergraduate and postgraduate colleges in Aurangabad, Jalna, Beed and Osmanabad districts for the current academic year.

Many non-granted colleges lack the required infrastructure, facilities and teaching staff.

There is a provision in Maharashtra Public Universities Act of conducting an academic audit of each college after every three years to improve academic quality and infrastructure facilities.

This means that the academic audit of 30 per cent of colleges will be carried out every year. The administration completed AA of 225 colleges so far.

It imposed a fine on 23 colleges for not fulfilling the required conditions of affiliation while the permission of additional divisions was withdrawn in 21 colleges so far.

Vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole said that the list of 100 colleges was fixed for the verification of infrastructure, facilities and teaching staff. He said that the colleges would have to provide as per the given framework and appoint eligible teaching staff.

Bamu implements process successfully

Various universities of the State have done the AA of the colleges. However, Bamu implemented it successfully with the procedure as it is given in the universities act.