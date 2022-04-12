Bamu to introduce CBCS for UG courses from 2022-23

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, April 12:

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) decided to introduce a choice-based credit and grading system (CBCS) for undergraduate courses including B Sc and B A, from the new academic year to prepare students for global level competition.

It may be noted that the University Grants Commission (UGC) to all the universities to implement CBCS in their courses around a decade ago. So, Bamu implemented CBCS for postgraduate courses in 50 departments and 75 affiliated colleges around eight years ago.

The CBCS provides an opportunity for the students to choose courses from the prescribed courses comprising a core, elective subjects. The subjects are evaluated on the basis of the grading system, which is considered to be better than the conventional marks system.

Bamu officials told this newspaper that the academic council took the decision last month to implement the CBCS for undergraduate courses from the academic year 2022-23.

“A meeting of the Board of Studies (BoS) will be held on April 30 to discuss the roadmap for the implementation of the new system. A letter was already issued to BoS members of all the subjects in all the faculties,” they said.

There are more than 350 UG colleges in Aurangabad, Beed, Osmanabad and Jalna districts which fall within the jurisdiction of the university.

Box

Outline of Choice Based Credit System

A course will be divided into core and elective subjects.

--What is the core subject?: A subject that should compulsorily be studied by a student.

--What is the elective subject?: Generally, a subject that can be chosen from different faculties and may be very supportive or provides an extended scope.

Box

The grade will be allotted at the end of each semester. The grade will be as follows:

O (Outstanding) will have 9.00-10 points

A (Excellent) will have 8.00-8.99 points

A (Exceptional) will have 7.00-7.99 points

A (Very good) will have 6.00-6.99 points

B (Good) will have 5.50-5.99 point

B (Fair) will have 5.00-5.49 point

C (Average) will have 4.50-4.99 point

C (Below average) will have 4.01-4.49 point

D (Pass) will have 4.00 points.

Box

Advantages of the choice based credit system

Some of the advantages of the CBCS as follows;

--Shift in focus from the teacher-centric to student-centric education.

--CBCS allows students to choose inter-disciplinary, intra-disciplinary courses, skill oriented papers

--It makes education broad-based and at par with global standards.

--It offers flexibility for students to study at different times and at different institutions to complete one course