Bamu to launch ‘Sandwich Course’

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU) and Chamber of Marathwada Industries and Agriculture (CMIA) jointly held ‘University-Industries Coordination Meet’ at Bajaj Bhavan on Thursday.

Vice Chancellor Dr Vijay Fulari, Pro-VC Dr Walmik Sarwade, Management Council member Dr Gajanan Sanap, industrialists Ram Bhogale, Utsav Machhar (CMIA secretary), Atharveshraj Nandavat (CMIA treasurer), Dr Munish Sharma, Mohini Kelkar, Dr Varda Bapat and Dr Vijay Deolankar were present.

The discussions were held on university and industries cooperation. VC Dr Fulari gave information about the implementation of National Education Policy 2020, designed industry need course, internships, on-job training, placement, research and new projects.

He said that the transit facility would be developed with industries and alumni association cooperation. The VC said that the Sandwich course would be started with the cooperation of industries.

Industrialists Bhogale, Dr Sharma, Kelkar and Dr Bapat also spoke. The CMIA office-bearers also explained their projects. They talked about the importance of developing students' attitudes, inviting university teachers to work and research industries, and providing basic knowledge and communication skills to students.