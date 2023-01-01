Bamu to purchase 2 buses for PWD, ladies

Aurangabad: The administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) will purchase two buses to transport persons with disabilities (PWD) and ladies on the campus.

It may be noted that hundreds of students, teachers and parents visit the campus for their work or to attend classes in the departments. Many a time, girls and PwD had to face the inconvenience of transportation for reaching the administrative building from the main gate and vice-versa.

Considering this, the administration decided to purchase two buses to transport ladies and PWD from the main gate to the administrative building free of cost.

Talking to newsmen, vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole said that two open buses, preferably electric vehicles, would be purchased soon. One of the buses will be small. One will be used to transport girls and PWD while another will be for guests to show them the campus.

Botanical garden being developed for schools students visit

VC Dr Yeole said that the repair work of the botanical garden of the campus is being done. “The school students will be able to visit the university campus specially the botanical garden, Soneri Mahal and history museum which were very popular among students for the visit before Covid.

The education officer was informed about the availability of the botanical garden for students' visit,” he said.

The VC said that the Science Bus which was purchased to create awareness among students about science is also being repaired.