Bamu withdraws decision about research guide

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada Univeristy (Bamu) decided to continue the Ph D research guideship to full-time approved postgraduate teachers of the colleges.

It may be noted that the University Grants Commission (UGC) issued UGC (Minimum Standards and Procedures for Award of Ph D Degree) Regulations, 2022. As per the norms, those teachers who have PG faculty approval and are teaching at postgraduate colleges and universities were declared only eligible for Ph D research guide.

The teachers who are teaching undergraduate colleges within the jurisdiction of Bamu were declared ineligible for Ph D research guideship. Following this, the university issued a circular recently stating of research guideship withdrawal of teachers who don’t teach to PG colleges. More than 1,550 teachers working in colleges were to lose research guideship. This will have affected research activities and the grading of colleges. The number of Ph D seats would have gone down due to this decision.

Opposing the decision, the teachers and students raised the issue with the university administration. Bamu administration issued another circular dated July 19 stating that those teaching faculties who have approval as PG teachers and work in UG colleges would continue their research guide. The special research centres like NIELIT, Ajeet Seeds and Wockhardt will continue as research centres.

Those who have received Ph D research fellowship while doing M Phil will be given admission to Ph D through three committee members.

Also, those who have qualified M Phil/NET/SET will be given an exemption from Ph D Entrance Test (PET)-2024. However, their registration is mandatory for the test.