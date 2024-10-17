Bamu’s timing changed for NAAC Peer Team visit

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) has changed the timing of the office working hours during the visit of the Peer Team of National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC).

It may be noted that the Peer Team will visit the campus between October 22 and 24 for the inspection. The team will meet the heads, teachers, officers and employees of the departments. In view of this visit, the administration has changed office timing following the orders of the vice chancellor Dr Vijay Fulari.

As per the revised schedule, the academic and administrative departments will remain open from 8.30 am to 6 pm daily during the peer team visit. Registrar Dr Prashant Amrutkar said that carrying identity cards for teachers, officers, and permanent and contractual employees was made compulsory in the departments.

VC’s visit

Meanwhile, vice chancellor Dr Vijay Fulari visited 44 departments from October 14 to 17 as part of preparations for NAAC. He took the review also and made suggestions.

2-member

VC Dr Fulari formed a two-member committee to conduct another review for NAAC preparations. The panel comprises Dr Pravin Wakte from the Chemistry Department and Dr Sachin Deshmukh, a professor from the Department of Computer Science and Information Technology. The panel will also see a powerpoint presentation in departments and documents.