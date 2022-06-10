Bandh suceessful in Muslim dominated areas

Aurangabad, June 10:

The Muslim-dominated areas in the city today observed bandh successfully and peacefully. The bandh was called through social media to register protest controversial remarks made against prophet Hazrat Muhammed by BJP’s ex-spokesperson Nupur Sharma and Navin Jindal.

The appeal evoked good response from the citizens, although no social or political organisation has officially made an appeal for the bandh. As reported earlier, the sentiments of Muslims have been hurt all over the world and they are expressing anger and registering protest for the remarks.

As the day broke, the shopkeepers, preferred not to open their shops. The shutters of the shop situated on road from Maulana Azad Chowk to Roshan Gate and commercial markets in Champa Chowk, Jinsi, Shahgunj, City Chowk, Manzoorpura, Lota Karanja, Rangar Galli, Aurangpura, Buddi Lane etc remained closed. The shops of daily needs, medical, milk centres etc were seen open at some places. Earlier, it was expected that the market will be open after Friday prayers in the afternoon, but the owners did not opened their shops. As a result, the citizens had to face inconvenience.

Meanwhile, the police has made tight security arrangements when learnt about the rally. Patrolling was also increased. However, no untoward incident took place in the city. Moreover, no activist or leader came to tell the shopkeepers to close the shops, if found open at some places.