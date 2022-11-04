Bank employees on nationwide strike on Nov 19

AIBEA: To resolve the long pending demands

Aurangabad:

More than three lakh members of the All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA) working in all banks across the country will go on a one-day strike on November 19 to attract the attention of the Central government towards their demands.

Giving more information AIBEA general secretary Devidas Tuljapurkar in a statement said, various issues of Bank of Baroda, Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, Canara Bank, Federal Bank, Central Bank, Catholic Syrian Bank and Sonali Bank have been unresolved for several years. The banks are already understaffed, the existing employees are working under stress due to increasing workload.

Meanwhile, the bank employees have been continuously cooperating with the government in the implementation of the government schemes like Jeevan Jyoti, Jeevan Suraksha, Atal Pension Yojana, Mudra, PM Swanidhi and others. The bank employees have provided continuous service to the customers by risking their lives during the corona pandemic. But the bank management nor the government are taking a lead to resolve their issues.

Bank-wise organizations tried to raise these issues through negotiations with their respective management. But they have failed. Therefore, Maharashtra State Bank Employees Federation president Nandkumar Chavan said that the bank unions have to call for a strike on November 19. Nearly 3,000 union members from the district will participate in the strike.