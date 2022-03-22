Bank employees on two day strike

Aurangabad, March 22:

To support the strike call given by the Central trade unions, the All India Banks Employees Association (AIBEA), All India Banks Officers Association (AIBOA) and Bank Employees Federation of India (BEFI) have given a strike call on March 28 and 29. In all 2,000 employees from the district will join the strike highlighting their opposition to bank privatization.

Giving more information, general secretary Devidas Tuljapurkar said, the State and Central Government employees unions have given a nationwide strike call to oppose newly approved four labor codes and opposition to the policy of large scale privatization of public sector entities. Banking unions are against the Banking Companies Amendments Act 2021 and privatization of 2 public sector banks. Employees from private sector banks, rural banks and co-operative banks will also join the strike. Unions have made an appeal to bank customers as also people at large to support their cause since it is in their interests.