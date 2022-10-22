Be careful while bursting firecrackers

Avoid dangerous firecrackers: Keep a watch on children

Aurangabad:

People of all ages cannot resist the temptation of bursting crackers on Diwali. Crackers worth crores of rupees are sold in the city. The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has appealed to firecracker sellers and citizens to be careful while handling and bursting firecrackers.

In the backdrop of Diwali, firecrackers sellers are busy like every year. This year, the administration has taken precautions while setting up cracker stalls. Bursting of firecrackers has been prohibited near the stalls. Loud firecrackers have to be blown in the open ground. Every cracker shop has been directed to keep a stock of only 100 kg of crackers and 500 kg of ornamental Chinese crackers. Access to the firecracker shop should be properly wired without obstruction. Fire fighting system should be set up with enough space for customers to handle firecrackers. Instructions have been given not to sell bad crackers.

Decibel limit to be observed

The manufacture, sale and use of firecrackers producing 125 decibels of sound is prohibited. For crackers with 50, 100 and above sound, the noise limit should be 115, 110 and 105 decibels respectively. Firecrackers of any kind shall not be fired within 100 meters from school, court and silent zone. Municipal officials mentioned that a case will be registered in case of violation of these rules.

Allowed at these locations in the city

The municipal corporation has given permission to set up shops in TV Center ground, Beed Bypass, Kalagram, Cambridge Chowk, Ayodhyanagri and Cantonment area.

Keep an eye on small children

Firecrackers should not be given to children. Adults should stand in front while children are bursting firecrackers. Take care of eyes and head while bursting rockets or other firecrackers, said SK Sure, chief fire officer.