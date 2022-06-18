Be ware! Corona patients rushing hospitals

The corona patients are on a rise in the district once again and they are rushing to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), District Civil Hospital (DCH) and private hospitals. In the past six days, the number of active patients increased from 18 to 46 now.

After the conclusion of the third corona wave, there was not a single corona patient in any hospital. However, the patients are on a rise since last week and hence the patients are approaching the hospitals. On Saturday, 11 corona patients were reported, including 9 in city and 2 in rural areas. Presently, there are 46 active patients in the district, of which 37 are being treated at home, 4 at GMCH, one at DCH and 4 at private hospitals.

Additional district civil surgeon Dr Padmaja Saraf said the patients coming to the OPD at DCH are suspected to be affected from Corona, then their corona tests are conducted, she said.