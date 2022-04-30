Conference on critical care medicine

Aurangabad, April 30:

If a patient is cured by a doctor's treatment, that research should be published. It is important to know how much credit you have given to your country through research. Every research done across the country should be read and updated by doctors. But become a doctor only if you have passion, said Padmashri and researcher on treatment for scorpion stings Dr Himmatrao Bavaskar.

He was speaking at a conference on critical care medicine held on Saturday at Dyotan Hall in MGM. Dilip Punde, who is effectively treating snake bite patients and Dr Rahul Pandit, head of State task force were the chief guests. Dr Shirish Prayag who introduced the concept of ICU in the country provided online guidance on ARDS disease. Dr Rahul Pandit said that many changes have taken place in ICU in the last 25 years. Waves of corona infection will keep coming. Attention to post-covid effects, increased immunity from vaccination and proper care are important. MGM vice president Dr PM Jadhav, dean Dr Rajendra Bohra, deputy dean Dr Praveen Suryavanshi, Dr Sanjay Patne, Dr Anand Nikalje, ICU experts from the city were present for the conference.

Allow 40 percent of your time to communicate with relatives

Communication with relatives is required during ICU patient treatment. The quality of communication is more important to the patient than the quality of the treatment given by the doctor. My advice to the doctors will be to spend 40 per cent of their time talking to patients and relatives, said Dr Pandit.

Chand Sanse screened

A sensitive short film 'Chand Sanse', shot in MGM on the life of a patient in the intensive care unit and the discomfort of the patients relatives was screened on the occasion. The message conveyed in this short film is that life and death are just a matter of knowing or not knowing. Producer Chandrakant Kulkarni and director Pratima Joshi were present.