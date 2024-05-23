Beed Bypass hit by chain snatching: Two women targeted in 24 hours

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Two women doing morning walk on Beed Bypass fell victim to chain snatching incidents within a 24-hour period.

According to police, the first incident occurred near Jain International School on Wednesday, at around 7:00 am. Pranita Kulkarni (59), a regular morning walker, was approached by a two-wheeler. The pillion rider swiftly snatched her gold chain weighing 1 tolas and sped away before bystanders could react.

The second incident took place near Chaudhary Estate on Thursday, at 8:00 am. The target this time was 75-year-old Rama Shashikant Wagh, who was also taking a morning walk. Similar to the previous incident, the thieves arrived on a two-wheeler and snatched her 3-tola gold chain before fleeing the scene.

Both cases have been registered in the Satara police station and the police are further investigating the case.