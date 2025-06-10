Beldar appointed as MD of MPBCDC

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Babasaheb Beldar, the additional commissioner of the Divisional Commissioner office, was transferred as the Managing Director of the Mahatma Phule Backward Class Development Corporation, Mumbai.

The State Government on Tuesday transferred various officers. Also, tehsildars were transferred today. Among them, Satish Soni was transferred to Sillod while Yogita Khatavkar was transferred as Phulambri tehsildar.