Bench rejects government's request for extension in corruption case

Alleged misappropriation of crores of rupees in Patoda municipal council

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Urban Development Department's request for an extension to decide on registering a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act for alleged embezzlement in Patoda municipal council, Beed district, was rejected by the Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court comprising of Justice Vibha Kankanwadi and Justice Abhay Waghwase.

The case comprises of corruption allegations involving crores of rupees within Patoda municipal council from 2015 to 2020. Despite the conclusion of the audit department's investigation, no legal action was taken, prompting petitioner Shivbhushan Laxmanrao Jadhav to file a Public Interest Litigation through Adv NL Jadhav. In April 2023, the court ordered the government to decide on filing a case within three months. If they failed to do so, the petitioner had the right to file a contempt petition.

However, the government did not take any action within the specified timeframe and ignored reminders. They then requested an extension of one month, citing the ongoing session, which the court found unjustified. The High Court upheld the petitioner's right to further action according to its earlier orders. Adv Narasimha Jadhav represented the petitioners, and Assistant Public Prosecutor HD Ghayal represented the government during the proceedings.