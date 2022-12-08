Bengal industrialist booked for duping local counterpart for Rs 23 lakh

Aurangabad:

Jawaharnagar police station has registered an offence of cheating against a West Bengal factory owner for duping a local industrialist of Rs 23.58 lakh.

According to the complaint lodged by Shrikrishna Infratech firm’s partner Anuj Omprakash Agrawal (Diwan Deodi) he has established the firm with his partners - Jayesh Thakkar and Ashok Shah. They obtain contracts for private construction. In 2021, his firm got the contract for laying the MS pipeline for Rudrani Infrastructure. They were in need of MS steel plates.

Hence he had a conversation with Vivek Kumar Shaw of Ashraj Steel Industries, situated at Howrah (in West Bengal). He demanded to supply the required steel plates of Rs 81.42 lakh. Accordingly, the complainant’s firm transferred Rs 40 lakh (on March 24, 2022) and Rs 9.17 lakh (on April 6, 2022) through RTGS to Ashraj Industries. However, Vivek Shaw was postponing the supply of the MS steel plates after getting the money.

After regular follow-ups, Ashraj Industries supplied steel plates valuing Rs 25.59 lakh but refused to supply the material for the remaining Rs 23.58 lakh. During the persuasion, Vivek abused the complainant and also threatened of murdering him through a supari-killer. He also refused to send the remaining material, stated Agrawal in his complaint.

The complainant also stated that Vivek had sent fake bills to him. Besides, he collected the GST amount taken in advance but has not been deposited with the GST department. Moreover, the GST challan is also fake, stated Agrawal.

Under the guidance of police inspector Santosh Patil, PSI Santosh Raut is investigating the case.