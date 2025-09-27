Bengali Association to mark 49th Durga Puja in the city

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Bengali Association of the city will celebrate the 49th year of Shree Shree Durga Puja from September 28 to October 2 with religious rituals and cultural programmes. The celebrations will be held at Sagar Lawns, API Corner, CIDCO.

The inaugural function on Maha Shashthi (Sept 28) will be held at 8 pm in the presence of Guardian Minister Sanjay Shirshat, OBC Welfare and Dairy Development Minister Atul Save, and MP Dr. Bhagwat Karad. The event will open five days of worship and performances highlighting the city’s cultural diversity.

On Maha Saptami, a cultural programme dedicated to the works of Salil Choudhury and Sukumar Ray will be staged. Maha Ashtami will feature the Sandhi Puja and traditional ‘Dhunuchi Naach’ competition in the evening, while Maha Navami will see a musical night with Zee Sa Re Ga Ma fame Raktima Mukherjee and her troupe. The celebrations will conclude on Vijaya Dashami (Oct 2) with Sindoor Khela by married women and immersion rituals.

Commissioner of Police Pravin Pawar, CSMC Commissioner G. Sreekanth, and industrialist Rishi Bagla are among the dignitaries invited for the evening Aarti.

The details were announced by General Secretary Prabirkumar Ghosh during a press conference. The Bengali Association, along with President Pritish Chatterjee, Vice President and Durga Puja Committee Chairman Arun Kumar Sengupta, Vice President Ratan Bhowmick, Joint Secretary Kalyan Bhattacharya, Treasurer G.C. Bannerjee, and Executive Committee members Ashish Pal, Suman Ghosh, Bratabani Goswami, Partho Chakraborty, Swapan Sarkar, and Dr. Partho Roy, has invited the citizens of the city to seek blessings of Maa Durga and partake in the Mahaprasad.