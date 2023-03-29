Bereaved by husband’s death, wife commits suicide

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A woman bereaved by her husband’s death in October 2022, committed suicide by hanging herself after five months after his death. The incident came to the fore on Wednesday morning. A case of accidental death has been registered with the Osmanpura police station. The deceased has been identified as Aarti Hemant Sharma (45, Jyotinagar).

Police said Aarti did not come out of her room on Wednesday morning. Hence, her family members knocked on the door but she did not respond. Hence, they broke the door of the room and found Aarti hanging. She was rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital, where the doctors declared her dead after the examination.

Her relatives told police that her husband died last October and her mental status was not good since then. She was also suffering from some diseases. She hanged herself on Tuesday night. She has a 16-year-old daughter and a 10-year-old son. Constable Rana Jadhav is further investigating the case.