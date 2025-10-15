Best friend kills young man over Cannabis; Police finally nab fugitive after months

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Police finally caught Sachin alias Jangli Jadhav (24) early Wednesday morning in Kali Bawdi hours after he slit the throat of his close friend Suresh Umbarkar (30) on the dark playground behind S.F.S. School. Apparently, cannabis and old grudges make a deadly combination.

Suresh, who ran his household by working at an egg-bhurji cart in Garkheda, had a heated argument with Sachin on Jalna Road before the murder. Witnesses saw the fight, but it still took police until the next morning to catch the “wanted” man who, of course, was comfortably smoking cannabis while on the run. Sachin later admitted the killing stemmed from an old dispute that flared up during their drug session.

The playground behind S.F.S. School is notoriously dark and a regular hangout for drug users. On Tuesday night, some of these users noticed Suresh being attacked in a ditch. By the time they reached him, it was too late his throat had been slit. Police rushed to the scene, including Inspector Sachin Kumbhar, Crime Branch Inspector Sambhaji Pawar, Assistant Inspector Vinayak Shelke, and Sub-Inspector Pravin Wagh, and immediately launched an investigation.

Argument on the street escalated to murder in the playground

Witnesses later spotted Sachin fleeing the scene. Police sub-inspector Pravin Wagh, along with his team tracked him down in Kali Bawdi in the early hours. Sachin confessed that the murder was a result of an old quarrel that flared up while they were smoking cannabis.

Accused had previous attempted murder case, yet roamed freely

Adding a hint of irony, Sachin already had a case of attempted murder registered in January 2025 at Jawaharnagar Police Station for attacking someone with intent to kill. He had absconded at the time, yet reportedly roamed freely in the Rajros Jinsi and Hedgewar Hospital areas. How the police failed to catch him sooner raises obvious questions about “efficiency.”