Bhadli village hit by strong windsLokmat News Network
By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: September 15, 2025 20:30 IST2025-09-15T20:30:11+5:302025-09-15T20:30:11+5:30
Farmers Deepak Bhosale and Vijay Bhosale of Bhadli suffered losses as their solar panels collapsed under the force of the winds. The affected farmers have demanded that an official inspection be conducted and immediate compensation provided for the damages.
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In Vaijapur taluka’s Bhadli village, heavy rain accompanied by strong winds between 9 and 10 pm on Saturday caused significant damage to farmers. The storm knocked down and shattered solar panels installed in the fields.
Farmers Deepak Bhosale and Vijay Bhosale of Bhadli suffered losses as their solar panels collapsed under the force of the winds. The affected farmers have demanded that an official inspection be conducted and immediate compensation provided for the damages.