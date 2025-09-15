Bhadli village hit by strong windsLokmat News Network

Farmers Deepak Bhosale and Vijay Bhosale of Bhadli suffered losses as their solar panels collapsed under the force of the winds. The affected farmers have demanded that an official inspection be conducted and immediate compensation provided for the damages.

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In Vaijapur taluka’s Bhadli village, heavy rain accompanied by strong winds between 9 and 10 pm on Saturday caused significant damage to farmers. The storm knocked down and shattered solar panels installed in the fields.

Farmers Deepak Bhosale and Vijay Bhosale of Bhadli suffered losses as their solar panels collapsed under the force of the winds. The affected farmers have demanded that an official inspection be conducted and immediate compensation provided for the damages.