Bhagwan Dhanvantari worshiped

Bhagwan Dhanvantari was worshiped with devotion in various Ayurvedic clinics and hospitals in the city on Saturday. The idol of Lord Dhanvantari was worshiped by offering flowers and garlands. Dhanvantari Puja will also be performed in Aurangabad on Sunday. A pooja was also performed in the district civil hospital, said district civil surgeon Dr Dayanand Motipavle.