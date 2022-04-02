Bhagwan Jhulelal Jayanti celebrated with pomp

Flamboyant drumming of youths

Aurangabad, April 2:

A silver idol of Bhagwan Jhulelal in a decorated chariot, flamboyant drumming of Sindhi youths, live tableaux of Lord Ram-Laxman-Sita by women and tableaux on evil effects of internet shown by children made the procession organised on the occasion of Lord Jhulelal Jayanti come alive on Saturday evening.

The Sindhi community created an ideal by taking out a disciplined procession. Aarti of Bhagwan Jhulelal was performed by Sindhi Samaj president Kishanchand Tanwani and Chiranjivlal Bajaj at 6 pm at Varundev Jalashram in Shahgunj. The number of women was remarkable. The procession was brought to life by the drumming of the youths of the community. Crowds had gathered on the streets to watch the drumming performance. The procession began from Shahgunj, Rajabazar, Jadhavmandi, Old Mondha and concluded at Sindhi Colony. Earlier in the day, the Sandhi community members had organized a vehicle rally. The rally began from Shahgunj and passed through Kranti Chowk, Gulmandi, Sarafa road, Shahganj, Mondhanaka and concluded at Sindhi colony. Founder president of Jhulelal Seva Samiti Raju Tanwani, Vice president Raju Paraswani, Kalyandas Matra, Bharat Nihalani, Anand Dayalani, Rajkumar Kelani, Ajay Talreja, Akash Ahuja, Rakesh Kalda, Vijay Chhablan and community members participated in large numbers.