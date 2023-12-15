Bhambarwadi GP member loses seat over third child

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar : Serving member and Upasarpanch Devidas Manik Chavan of Bhambarwadi Gram Panchayat in Kannad tehsil was disqualified with immediate effect due to third child.

Collector Astik Kumar Pandey released the disqualification orders on Friday as per the provisions of the Maharashtra Gram Panchayat Act'. The applicant Gokul Rathod had filed a dispute application against Chavan with the district collector. According to the application, the election of Bhambarwadi Gram Panchayat was held in January 2021. Chavan had more than two children on the day of filing nomination papers for this election. Chavan has had three children, one born before the specific date of September 12, 2001 and two later. Chavan filed a written reply and did not deny the matter. Adv VN Golhar represented the petitioner.