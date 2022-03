Bhimrao Sarwade’s book selected for national award

Aurangabad, March 24:

World Ambedkarvadi Sahitya Mahamandal (WASM) selected Bhimrao Sarwade’s book ‘Ambedkari Tatvadnyan’ for Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar National Award.

Sarwade retired from the Life Insurance Corporation as a senior manager and served as the founder president of the SC/ST Buddhist LIC Employees Welfare Association of Marathwada Division.

He translated different books which included ‘Waiting for Visa, Periyar Ramasami, Ambedkar Te Ambedkar, Ramayanatil Satya.’

He has been writing constantly on the Ambedkarite movement. Sarwade will be honoured with the award in a programme to be held at Dikshabhumi auditorium in Nagpur on March 27.