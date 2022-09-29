Bhumre reviews Rs 500 crore works under DPC

Guardian minister: Meeting held for five hours

Aurangabad, Sept 29:

Guardian minister Sandipan Bhumre reviewed the stalled works and schemes of the Rs 500-crore under the District Planning Committee (DPC). After reviewing all the works including water resources, irrigation, health, urban planning, and the public works department, Bhumre decided to hold the next DPC meeting on October 13.

While talking to reporters Bhumre said that works in all the departments have been reviewed. No work will be suspended. Electricity supply for agriculture should not be stopped. The pending demand of distribution panels will be fulfilled. All the works announced by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will be completed.

Although there are five MLAs in the district in the Shinde government, Bhumre brainstormed on how many works of the previous government are important and how many of them need to be continued.

A meeting of DPC was last held in the month of April. The meeting was then supposed to be held in July, but the Mahavikas Aghadi government collapsed in June. Therefore, on July 4, the Shinde government ordered to suspend all works till the appointment of a new guardian minister. As a result, the works of Rs 500 crore of various schemes made by the then government got postponed. In September, Bhumre became the guardian minister. He announced that no works of the DPC will be suspended. Collector Sunil Chavan along with all department heads were present.

Water after eight days is unfortunate

It is unfortunate that the city gets water supply every eight days. A special meeting regarding the water supply scheme will be held in the next eight days. An inspection will be conducted to speed up the work of laying the new water line between Paithan and Aurangabad. Government efforts will be made to ensure smooth and daily water supply.

Cannot comment on Lok Sabha

When quizzed about the alliance and Loksabha candidate, he said that the CM and deputy CM will decide who will be the Lok Sabha candidate and about the alliance between the Shinde group and the Bharatiya Janata Party. He denied commenting on the allegations against MLA Sanjay Shirsat.