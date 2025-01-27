Bibi ka Maqbara illumination completes two years

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The heritage monuments and sites in and around the city witnessed a huge crowd of tourists and visitors on Republic Day. Accordingly, there was a huge rush of visitors to the city’s monument Bibi Ka Maqbara. The strength was double the number of visitors visiting the place on regular days, said the tourism sources.

Maqbara, also called the ‘Taj of Deccan’ has been illuminated since January 26, 2023. It has been two years and the monument always welcomes the tourists and visitors until 10 pm. Two years ago, tourists would leave the monument campus during the evening hours. They would avoid viewing the monument in the dark after sunset. Now, however, visitors have the opportunity to admire the beauty of the monument even at night. As a result, tourists are drawn to this heritage place even after evening. On Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays, and public holidays, it becomes almost impossible to find a space due to the large number of visitors. Accordingly, the number of tourists doubled the regular strength on Republic Day.

Over 9K tourists at Maqbara

According to the source, over 9,000 domestic tourists and 31 foreign tourists visited Maqbara on Sunday. The number of children visiting was three times higher than usual.