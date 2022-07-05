Bidkin police hunts for husband absconding after killing wife

Aurangabad, July 5:

Bidkin police have registered an offence of murder against Ashok Bhagure, who is at large, after killing his wife Radha (38), in their house at Savtanagar (Bidkin). The police recovered the body lying in a decomposed state by unlocking the door on July 4 at 5 pm. The couple was having one minor son and one daughter.

It may be noted Radha’s brother, cousin brother and sarpanch of Gevrai Barshi had come to meet her on Monday, but they found the house locked from the outside, but the raw smell was coming from the house. They immediately alerted the police station.

Bhagure family was staying in a rented house for the past 7-8 years in Bidkin and were earning their livelihood by running a Dal Mill (cottage industry).

The deceased’s father Surjilal Shewale (Naregaon, Aurangabad) in his complaint stated that Ashok was suspecting his wife’s character. Hence, the couple were frequently quarrelling with each other for the past 4-5 years over this issue. She had returned from her paternal house to Bidkin on June 29. On July 1, during a telephonic conversation, Ashok abused him (the complainant). Besides, on July 4 at 6 pm, I received a phone call from the son of my brother-in-law saying that Ashok has uploaded a message as a Whatsapp status reading that my wife has ended her life, therefore, I am also ending my life.

Acting upon the complaint, Bidkin police station booked Ashok under sections 302 and 201 of IPC. The sub-divisional police officer Vishal Nehul had already inspected the spot and under the guidance of an assistant police inspector (API) Santosh Mane, PSI Manish Jadhav is investigating the case.

On July 5, the relatives of the deceased demanded the police take strict action against the killer. Police assured of taking appropriate action. Meanwhile, the two squads have been deployed by the police in different directions and hoped the case is resolved soon.