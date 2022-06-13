Big hotels; consumers on AMC radar

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, June 13:

The incharge administrator of Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) and district collector Sunil Chavan today underlined that the big hotels in the city and more than 1,000 consumers drawing water from the main pipeline laid between Jayakwadi Dam and Nakshatrawadi and to different parts of the city are under scanner and the civic authorities have been ordered to take appropriate actions. The efforts are also underway to reduce the gap of five days in water supply, he said.

The AMC administrator A K Pandey is on leave. Hence the district collector is having the additional charge of the AMC. He held a meeting to review the water supply scheme, measures taken by AMC to streamline the supply and acquisition of wells to supply water through tankers, etc.

While speaking to media persons after the meeting Chavan said,” The water supply is made through the main pipeline for 10-12 hours. There are 1,000 to 1,500 big water connections which are drawing water from the main pipeline. The AMC has been ordered to fix water meters on these connections. They should pay as per their consumption. I have ordered to check the status and tally the records of water connections in the big hotels of the city.”

“Presently, the supply of the city is being made after a gap of 5 days. Hence, we discuss making changes to it on Sunday. The demand for water in the city is more than 200 MLD. The villages - Dhorkin, Isarwadi and Dhangaon also receive water through this main pipeline. The water meters have been fixed upon these connections and they get water on the gap of two days. Besides, 40,000 litres of water is supplied to Krishnapur on a gap of two days from the Pharola treatment plant. Hence the order has been given to monitor the supply, said Chavan.

Repairing of handpumps

There are 1393 handpumps of AMC in the city. Of which, electric motors, have been fixed on 96 pumps. Besides, the orders have been given to repair the remaining handpumps, said the incharge administrator.

File offences against tampering with meters

“ There are 1,000 to 1,500 big water connections enjoying from the main pipeline as well as in the city. We will not be disconnecting them. Instead, we will fix water meters and regularise their connections. We will file an offence if anybody is found tampering with the reading of water meters. There is no alternative to the water supply through a tanker for the Satara-Deolai area. Hence, the regular monitoring and testing of water (its pH value) will be done to ensure that it is usable for drinking purposes. The bleaching powder will also be used for safety. Meanwhile, I appeal to these residents to boil water before using it,” said the incharge administrator.

Reduction in the water supply gap

The AMC is supplying water to the city for a gap of five days. The discussion has been held and soon a meeting with all linemen will be conducted. We will discuss and after reviewing take measures to reduce the gap in the water supply. Meanwhile, the approval to start important water works valuing Rs 40 lakh through AMC fund has been sanctioned, said Chavan.

Boxxxxxxxx

136.15 MLD water in the city

- The AMC lifts 135 to 140 MLD water from Jayakwadi Dam and after treatment on it at Pharola Plant, 125 MLD water is supplied to different sectors of the Cidco Sectors and different wards of the City.

- 3 MLD water is supplied through 85 tankers recording 400 trips.

- 2.25 MLD of water is lifted from MIDC pump house in N-1 Cidco.

- AMC has acquired two wells situated at Maghrabi Compound in Jahangir Colony (near Railway Station).

- AMC lifts and supplies 7.5 MLD water from Harsul Tank; 0.7 MLD from Naher.

- In this way, the AMC through various sources lifts and supplies 136.15 MLD of water daily to the citizens.