Bills pending, Gunthewari water tankers halted

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Residents of the Gunthewari area have been receiving water supply through municipal tankers. However, work was halted by the contractor, Sheikh Constructions, since August 21 over pending bills, causing a four-day disruption in water supply from 41 tankers. On Monday, the matter reached Administrator G. Sreekanth, who ordered the payment of the pending bills. Sources said tanker services are expected to resume from Tuesday.

Sheikh Constructions is responsible for supplying water to Kotla Colony and CIDCO N-7. Water is delivered to 35 settlements through 41 tankers. The agency had stopped the tankers due to pending payments, as the audit department had identified multiple discrepancies in the bills. The administrator instructed the agency to comply with all regulations, including GPS system requirements, before approving payment. Following this, the bills were cleared, allowing tanker services to resume.