BJP announces candidate for Teachers Constituency polls

BJP State unit president Chandrashekar Bawankule made an announcement in Mumbai about the name of Kiran Patil as the party’s candidate for the elections. Patil joined BJP on October 14 while he was given candidature on October 22. Many from the party have raised eyebrows over the decision.

BJP had to face defeat during the last three elections of the Teachers' Constituency. NCP MLC Vikram Kale has made a hat-trick in the constituency. So, all eyes are towards how Kiran Patil will challenge MLC Kale.

Also, some of the teachers' unions will field their candidates in the fray. BJP had fielded Satish Patki against Kale in 2017. Kale received 25,000 votes during the last election while Patki had to contend with 13,000 votes.

Voter registration began on October 1 while its last date is December 30 as per the schedule of 90 days to register voters.

There were 58,410 voters during the last election. The highest number of voters are in three districts- Beed, Latur and Aurangabad- in Marathwada. The election department refused to accept voters' registration forms in bunches this time around. So, all the parties have made preparations for voters registration.

Kiran Patil was made chief of the voters' registration campaign in Marathwada. Party has not won the election in this Constituency. Therefore, Bawankule gave Patil responsibility on October 14 and asked him to start preparations for the election. Patil said that the registration of voters was in full swing and would perform the responsibility successfully given by the party.

Efforts to be made for the candidate’s victory

BJP State unit general secretary Sanjay Kenekar said that Patil was given candidature for Teachers' Constituency elections. “This time around, the party will contest the election with full strength. All machinery of the party from the region will be made to work for the election,” he added.