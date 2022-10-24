BJP blows bugle for Teachers Constituency polls

Addressing a press conference here today, union Minister of State for Finance Dr Bhagwat Karad, Cooperation Minister Atul Save and BJP State unit general secretary Sanjay Kenekar claimed that their party would win the election as there is displeasure against MLC Vikram Kale in the Constituency. BJP has fielded Kiran Patil as the party candidate for the ensuing elections.

Dr Bhagwat Karad said that Kiran Patil would contest the election as BJP and Balasaheb Shiv Sena (Shinde group) alliance candidate.

NCP’s Vikram Kale is sitting MLC in the constituency. BJP had fielded Satish Patki of Shikshak Parishad during the last elections. Dr Karad said that there is no one to take up teachers' issues seriously in the Constituency which is being used as a political weapon.

Cooperation Minister Atul Save said that voter registration in the Constituency began before announcing the name of the party’s candidate.

He said that Kiran Patil had a big network in the Constituency and had friendly relations with teachers and educational institutes.

Party chiefs of 76 tehsils were entrusted with the responsibility of election.

Patil said that he is in the fray for issues like problems of non-aided schools, old pension scheme, job security and change in current policy. Govind Kendre, Bhagwan Ghadamode and Jalinder Shendge were also present at the briefing.

Box

When BJP leaders asked about the controversial statement of MLA Prashant Bamb that teachers should stay at headquarter, Minister Atul Save said that MLA Bamb had raised the issue because he had received personal complaints. He clarified that the issue is now over.

Box

Was candidate brought from another party?

On asking about BJP bringing a candidate from another party, on this Sanjay Kenekar said that Patil had been supporting the party since the Graduate Constituency election.

“He (Patil) was in party’s contact for a long time. He participated in many agitations to raise teachers' demands, so, he was not brought from any party,” he added.

Box

Candidate brought in 8 days

Patil joined BJP on October 14 and he was given the party’s ticket on October 22.

On how this query, Dr Karad said that the party had done a survey which had some important parameters.

“Patil was given a ticket on the basis inputs of from the survey. We will work with planning in four months for the party’s victory,” he added.