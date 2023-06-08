BJP brings BRC to Maharashtra

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

“Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) has brought Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRC) in Maharashtra”, alleged Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray’ Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut.

Raut is in the city on the occasion of the 39th anniversary of the establishment of the Shiv Sena unit in the city.

Speaking to the newsmen on Wednesday, Raut said, BJP has used Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) and Shinde faction, in a similar way it will utilize BRC in the state.

There are elections in five states, but BJP will win neither. The roadshows of Modi and Shah failed in Karnataka and it will happen again in Maharashtra. BJP is busy instigating violence and hence KCR should understand the foul play, he said.

The state government will collapse after three months. They need Aurangzeb for playing politics and they instigate riots. The state home department of deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis has completely failed. It is being used to control the opponent instead of curbing the criminal activities. Fadnavis will be known as a weak home minister in history, Raut criticized.

A meeting of important leaders of all the political parties is being held at Patna on June 23. Rahul Gandhi, Uddhav Thackeray, and other leaders will be present and decide on the further strategy of the fight.