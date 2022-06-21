BJP celebrates election victory, rebellion in Sena

Aurangabad, June 21:

Members of the BJP celebrated its victory in Legislative Council elections and the Shiv Sena MLAs' rebellion against their party, at Gulmandi on Tuesday.

BJP leaders said that Chief Minister of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) Uddhav Thackeray is a less supported CM.

“CM Uddhav has given up the ideology of Balasaheb Thackeray and formed a Government in the State. The MLAs who follow Hindutva ideology taught a lesson to Sena in Rajya Sabha and Legislative Council elections,” they said.

Sanjay Kenekar, the BJP City Unit president said that CM Thackeray did not know the feelings of the masses.

“Legislators were insulted time and again. The CM ignored the feeling of the public and formed the Government with Congress-NCP,” he said.

MLA Atul Save said that the public had taught a lesson to Sena time and again. “Today, its legislators are teaching the party a lesson. Sena is heading in the wrong direction. It is a tragedy that the SS leaders are with those who work against the ideology,” he added.

The leaders and activists celebrated the party’s victory in the legislative council elections by letting off firecrackers, distributing sweets and performing fugadi (fork dance).

Maha Aarti and Pooja were performed by reciting Hanuman Chalisa. They also raised slogans. Basavraj Mangulre, Bapu Ghadamode, Anil Makriye, Rajesh Mehta, Sameer Rajurkar, Shivaji Dandge and others were present.