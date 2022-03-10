BJP celebrates victory in four states

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, March 10:

The BJP public representatives, office-bearers and activists celebrated the party’s victory in assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Uttarakhand and Manipur, today at the party office in Osmanpura.

Amid beating of drums, bursting of firecrackers and distributing sweets to the people, the revellers shouted slogans and were flashing party’s flags at catch attention of passers by. The women activists also celebrated by playing ‘phugadi’. The BJP office-bearers also passed comments on Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress.

The city president Sanjay Kenekar, former mayor Vijaya Rahatkar, Anil Makariye, Rajesh Mehta, Lata Dalal, Savita Kulkarni, Manisha Munde, Deepak Dhakne and others were present on the occasion.

Kenekar claimed,” the public mandate was in favour of BJP in the above four states. If the assembly elections are held in Maharashtra, the BJP will defeat Maha Vikas Aghadi.”

Rahatkar said, “ Sena has fielded their candidates in the above jurisdictions. Their youth leaders had went for campaigning of party candidates. However, the voters not even cast the votes equal to NOTA. Instead of roaring, the people’s work should be done. Sena should learn a lesson from the results.”

Celebration at Save’s office

The success to BJP in north India was also celebrated at the office of MLA Atul Save.The office-bearers and activists of Aurangabad East constituency gathered at the office in the large number.They bursted fire-crackers and spread gulal in enthusiasm and celebration.